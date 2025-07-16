News
Israel launches an advertising campaign urging citizens not to spy for Iran.
Israel launches an advertising campaign urging citizens not to spy for Iran.
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Israel launched a national advertising campaign on Wednesday urging its citizens not to succumb to the temptation of spying for Iran, warning that the consequences far outweigh any financial reward, Reuters reports.

The unusual decision came a month after Israel fought a 12-day war with Iran over its nuclear program and followed an apparent intensification of Tehran's efforts to recruit Israelis for espionage.

The campaign, called “Easy Money, High Price,” which will be broadcast on radio, major websites, and social media platforms, was developed by the Israeli security agency Shin Bet and the National Authority for Public Diplomacy.

In one of the two 20-second videos, a father is having dinner with his family, while in the second, another man is drinking with friends, after which the words “Is it worth destroying your life/family for 5,000 shekels?” appear on the screen.

The ad says that people who took Iranian cash are now behind bars and warns that anyone who helps Tehran faces up to 15 years in prison. The National Authority for Public Diplomacy said that Shin Bet and the police had uncovered more than 25 cases of Iran recruiting Israelis for intelligence missions over the past year, with more than 35 people facing serious security charges.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
