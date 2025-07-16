Iran's supreme leader calls on the country's judicial authorities to hold Israel and the US accountable

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has called on Iranian judicial officials to hold Israel and the US accountable for their recent aggression against the Iranian people, according to Mehr.
According to media reports, Ayatollah Khamenei received a group of judicial officials, including its head, or Supreme Judge, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejeh, for a meeting at Imam Khomeini's residence in Hosseiniyeh on Wednesday. Speaking to those gathered, Ayatollah Khamenei said that “Iranians of various political orientations supported the country during the recent aggression unleashed by the criminal Zionist regime and the United States.” Iran's Supreme Leader emphasized that the United States “was an accomplice to Israel's crimes during the 12-day aggression against the Iranian people,” adding that “the aggressor must be held accountable for its crimes.”
He noted that Israel, shortly after launching its aggression, “realized that it was unable to confront Iran alone, so it urgently called on the US to intervene to save itself.”