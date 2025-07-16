Ardshinbank: the Driving Force of Armenia's Economy

Summarizing the first half of 2025, Ardshinbank once again demonstrates stable and strong financial performance, reaffirming its position as one of Armenia's leading financial institutions.
As of the first half of 2025, Ardshinbank’s capital exceeded 386 billion AMD, making Ardshinbank the first and to date, the only company in Armenia to surpass the threshold of 1 billion USD capital.
The bank's total assets reached 2.4 trillion AMD (more than 20% of the entire banking system's assets) and the net profit exceeded 68 billion AMD. The bank’s return on capital stood at an impressive 41.0%, outperforming the system average by 18.4 percentage points. As of June 30, 2025, the bank's loan portfolio amounted to more than 1.3 trillion AMD.
“The bank’s strong performance and consistent growth in the loan portfolio reflect our ongoing commitment to a key pillar of our mission, supporting the development of the national economy. Our lending is primarily directed toward strategic sectors critical to Armenia’s economic progress. At the same time, we continue to offer customer-centric products tailored to individuals, thereby contributing to the overall well-being of society,” said Artak Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Ardshinbank.
Looking ahead, Ardshinbank remains focused on its sustainable development strategy. This includes deepening cooperation with international financial institutions and laying a solid foundation for the implementation of long-term, sustainable programs at the bank, economic, and national levels.
As of June 30, 2025, Ardshinbank serves approximately 570 000 customers through a network of 72 branches across Armenia, supported by more than 2 300 employees. In addition to in-branch services, the bank offers all customer segments a comprehensive range of flexible and secure remote banking solutions tailored to their needs.