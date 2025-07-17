News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 17
USD
384.12
EUR
445
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
July 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
384.12
EUR
445
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro
The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Russian military forces have once again launched a massive drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. On the night of July 17, 22 drones were shot down over the city, but several Shahed drones reached their targets, according to Sergey Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and five others were injured. “Men aged 35, 37, 40, and 52 have been hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition,” Lysak said. According to him, several fires broke out in the city, particularly in the Dnipro district. One of the enterprises was damaged, but it is not specified which one.

In addition, last night, the Russian army fired Grad multiple rocket launchers at Nikopol and sent FPV drones to the city, which dropped explosive shells on the ground. Five people were injured, four were hospitalized in moderate condition. A private house and a farm building were damaged, Lysak said. Late last night, Russia attacked Dobropillia in the Donetsk region, dropping a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city. According to the head of the region's military administration, Vadim Filashkin, two people were killed and 27 were injured. Fifty-four retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and eight cars were damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “simply horrific, stupid Russian terror.” "There is no military sense in their strikes — only an attempt to take as many lives as possible. All of today's Russia is engaged in such despicable attacks. We will respond," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO says it will continue to consider Russia a threat even after conflict in Ukraine ends
Even if there is a peaceful settlement, Russia will be able to rebuild its capabilities...
 Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev
The newspaper explains that French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated that Europeans promote their own defense production by purchasing weapons from European manufacturers...
 Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
It is difficult to judge what is behind this, but to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days, if the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round a week ago, on June 22, there may already be 30 days left...
 Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”
Some of them are addressed personally to President Putin...
 WP: Trump may authorize use of ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia
According to the source, the US leader may also order the delivery of additional ATACMS missiles to Kyiv...
 Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive
1We discussed the path to peace and what we can practically do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening Ukraine's air defense, joint production, and the purchase of defense weapons together with Europe...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos