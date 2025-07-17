The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro

Russian military forces have once again launched a massive drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. On the night of July 17, 22 drones were shot down over the city, but several Shahed drones reached their targets, according to Sergey Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and five others were injured. “Men aged 35, 37, 40, and 52 have been hospitalized. Three of them are in serious condition,” Lysak said. According to him, several fires broke out in the city, particularly in the Dnipro district. One of the enterprises was damaged, but it is not specified which one.
In addition, last night, the Russian army fired Grad multiple rocket launchers at Nikopol and sent FPV drones to the city, which dropped explosive shells on the ground. Five people were injured, four were hospitalized in moderate condition. A private house and a farm building were damaged, Lysak said. Late last night, Russia attacked Dobropillia in the Donetsk region, dropping a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on the city. According to the head of the region's military administration, Vadim Filashkin, two people were killed and 27 were injured. Fifty-four retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and eight cars were damaged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “simply horrific, stupid Russian terror.” "There is no military sense in their strikes — only an attempt to take as many lives as possible. All of today's Russia is engaged in such despicable attacks. We will respond," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.