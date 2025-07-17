News
Al Mayadeen: Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in northwestern Syria
Al Mayadeen: Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in northwestern Syria
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Early this morning, Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Syrian government forces bases in the northwest of the country, according to Al Mayadeen TV.

According to the channel, the planes attacked the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade's deployment area near the city of Latakia (320 km from Damascus).

In addition, strikes were carried out on the base of the 107th Armored Brigade in Jableh. No details about the consequences of these air raids and possible casualties have been provided.

On July 16, the Israeli Air Force struck a number of strategic targets in Damascus and its surroundings, in particular the Syrian Army General Staff headquarters and the Presidential Palace in the Abu Rummanah neighborhood. The latest attacks were carried out at night on the Mezzeh military airfield west of the Syrian capital and the suburb of El-Moadamiya.

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli drones fired on a convoy of special forces of the transitional government's Interior Ministry on the outskirts of the city of As-Suwayda (90 km from Damascus). According to the TV channel, more than 15 fighters were killed and wounded in the attack.

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would continue to strike Syria if its authorities did not withdraw troops from the city of As-Suwayda and the surrounding areas in the south of the country, where the Druze live.
