EU-Armenia SME Fund, managed by Amber Capital Armenia, invests USD 4 million in Auto Gallery

Reuters: Trump to visit Pakistan in September

NATO says it will continue to consider Russia a threat even after conflict in Ukraine ends

Politico: Britain and Germany to sign mutual defense treaty in case of attack

WP: US Department of Justice fires prosecutor in cases involving Epstein and P. Diddy

Europe filled its gas storage by 63.5%

Sky: 356 people killed in military operations in As-Suwayda province in Syria

Obama responds to rumors of divorce from his wife

In China, fire damage exceeded $570 million in six months

Al Mayadeen: Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in northwestern Syria

The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro

Ready for war: Syrian president responds to Israeli strikes on Damascus

Israeli forces strike near presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters in Damascus

Israel launches an advertising campaign urging citizens not to spy for Iran.

Iran's supreme leader calls on the country's judicial authorities to hold Israel and the US accountable

Offices of Al Arabiya TV channel damaged in Israeli strike on Damascus

Armenian Security Council Secretary and British Ambassador discuss issues of mutual interest

Armenia is open to Chinese investment: Papoyan to Chinese ambassador

Pashinyan: I think that in 20 years Armenia will be EU member

Pashinyan: Armenian border guards will be stationed on the road connecting Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan

Armenian Prime Minister: We are preparing to sign strategic partnership agreement with France

Pashinyan on outsourcing the Syunik road: Joint Armenian-American venture is possible

Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations will never be as they were before

Istanbul mayor sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison on charges of insulting prosecutor

Prime Minister: Armenia's withdrawal from CSTO is more likely than resumption of its membership

Al Watan: Explosion occurs in central Damascus following Israeli drone strikes

Pashinyan: If not peace with Turkey, then what—war?

Pashinyan shared details on why Armenia decided to join SCO

Pashinyan declares himself a man who follows God's word

Nikol Pashinyan: Preliminary signing of peace agreement is one of the options being considered by Armenia

PM: Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan Deputy PMs' group not functioning due to lack of trust

Pashinyan: We still see cases of outsourcing today – everything remains Armenia's property

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's press conference

Axios: Trump to meet with Qatar's prime minister to discuss Gaza truce

Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev

Trump says he is in no hurry to hold talks with Iran

Müller-Altermatt: Peace between Yerevan and Baku can be established through international pressure on Baku

Trump withdraws thousands of National Guard troops from Los Angeles after protests

Heavy rains hit the East Coast of United States, causing floods

Arthur Aznavouryan to become Armenia's military attaché in France

Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict

At least 12 people killed in Israeli strike on Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon

Reuters: Trump's promised sanctions could deal serious blow to Russia

WP: Illegal immigrants in the US deprived of right to release on bail

Alexandra Cole appointed British Ambassador to Armenia

Kremlin responds to Trump's “important statement.” Peskov calls it “very serious.”

Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijan and Turkey shoulder to shoulder, confidently and successfully moving toward future

EU may suspend visa-free travel for Georgia due to its anti-Western shift

371 detained in Turkey over alleged links to Gülen Movement

Bloomberg: EU retaliatory tariffs against the US will affect aircraft and bourbon

Georgia to host NATO's Agile Spirit exercises: Armenia will participate as observer

Death toll from flooding in Texas rises to 131

Etihad Airways launches Yerevan-Abu Dhabi flight: flights will start in March 2026

Another judicial farce against Ruben Vardanyan will continue today in Baku Military Court

WP: Trump may authorize use of ATACMS missiles for strikes deep inside Russia

Araghchi: Shanghai Cooperation Organization will soon go beyond the regional level

Fire breaks out at Shahnazaryan Wine and Cognac House in Kotayk

Iran criticizes Azerbaijan for cooperating with Israel

Bloody massacre of 48 civilians in Sudan: details of the tragedy

Macron praised Pashinyan in Armenian for "his brave efforts to establish peace with Azerbaijan"

What did Pashinyan and Macron discuss?

Meeting between Pashinyan and Macron took place at Élysée Palace

PM press secretary: Armenia not discussing delegating control over its territory to third party

I am very unhappy with Russia: Trump threatens to implement "severe tariffs" and gave Moscow 50 days

Trump: We seem to have solved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The 22nd Yerevan "Golden Apricot" International Film Festival Kicks Off

Prime Minister leaves for France on working visit

US Ambassador to Turkey: We are ready to lease transport corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan for 100 years

Clashes in Syria: 50 people killed

German Chancellor: US tariffs will deal “serious blow to German exports”

Arrests of Azerbaijani businessmen linked to diaspora organizations continue in Russia

Telegram channel: Israeli fighter jet refuels in Azerbaijan during attack on Iran

Meeting between Pashinyan and Macron expected today at Élysée Palace

Azerbaijani blogger Subo, stripped of Russian citizenship, evaded millions of rubles in taxes

Prime Ministers of Armenia and Belgium meet in Brussels

Zelensky: Conversation with Kellogg was productive

Pashinyan and Kos discussed further steps to develop cooperation between Armenia and EU

Pashinyan: We had productive and extensive conversation with Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen

Gisèle Pelicot awarded Legion of Honor, France's highest award

Von der Leyen to Pashinyan: You have demonstrated Armenia’s deep commitment to peace and stability

Antonio Costa: We commend Armenia’s efforts toward normalisation of relations with Türkiye

Pashinyan, Costa, and von der Leyen issue joint statement after trilateral talks

Number of victims of Israeli strikes on Iranian territory has risen to 1,062

Sweden doesnot rule out the possibility of trade war between EU and US

Ankara and Istanbul will face serious problems in providing drinking water

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Tajikistan–Kyrgyzstan border

Sweden wants to increase conscription age for former military officers from 47 to 70

Meeting between Nikol Pashinyan, Antonio Costa, and Ursula von der Leyen begins in Brussels

China creates its first smart ship for ocean exploration

Baghai: No agreement yet between Iran and US on nuclear deal negotiations

Politico: EU unable to agree on 18th package of anti-Russia sanctions due to Malta

Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Brussels (photo)

Rally held in Glendale in defense of Armenian Church and against illegal repressions

Al Jazeera: Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza war exceedes 58,000

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Spain

Council for Artsakh Residents' Rights holds protest at Armenian Government headquarters