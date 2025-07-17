News
Thursday
July 17
Sky: 356 people killed in military operations in As-Suwayda province in Syria
Sky: 356 people killed in military operations in As-Suwayda province in Syria
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

At least 356 people have been killed in armed clashes in the province of As-Suwayda between forces of the transitional government and self-defense units of Druze mountain tribes, according to Sky News Arabia.

According to the channel, 55 civilians and 79 self-defense fighters were among those killed.

Special units of the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry, sent from Damascus to restore stability, lost 189 people killed, while pro-government Arab tribal militias lost 18 militiamen. Another 15 internal security forces were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Damascus on July 16.
