WP: US Department of Justice fires prosecutor in cases involving Epstein and P. Diddy

The US Department of Justice has fired federal prosecutor Moran Komi, who was handling the cases of financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual relations with minors and human trafficking, and rapper P. Diddy, who was accused of criminal conspiracy and coercion into prostitution. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.
The exact reason for Comey's dismissal has not been specified, and it is unknown whether her resignation is related to the Epstein and P. Diddy cases. According to the publication, the former prosecutor's notice only refers to the “broad powers” granted to the president by the US Constitution.
The WP notes that last week, the Justice Department opened a criminal case against the father of prosecutor James Comey, who was fired by US President Donald Trump from his post as FBI director in May 2017. The former director refused to disclose the reasons for his dismissal.