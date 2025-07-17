Politico: Britain and Germany to sign mutual defense treaty in case of attack

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will sign a treaty in London on July 17 that includes a commitment to mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack, according to Bloomberg and Politico.
According to a senior German official who spoke to Bloomberg, the agreement will be a response to “Russia's increasingly aggressive policy” and growing European concerns about the US's “commitment” to NATO under President Donald Trump. However, he said the agreement should not be seen as a replacement for Article 5 of the NATO treaty.
The agreement also provides for the joint development of a long-range missile system over the next 10 years. It will have a range of more than 2,000 kilometers and “will support the UK and European defense industries through significant investment.”
The agreement also includes various measures relating to trade, transport, and illegal migration, aimed at minimizing the impact of Brexit.
Politico calls the announced agreement the biggest deal between London and Berlin since 1945.