NATO says it will continue to consider Russia a threat even after conflict in Ukraine ends

NATO will continue to consider Russia a threat even if the conflict in Ukraine is resolved peacefully. This view was expressed by US Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grinkevich, who heads NATO's Joint Forces Command in Europe.
“There is a war going on at our doorstep, in Ukraine. Even if there is a peaceful settlement, Russia will be able to rebuild its capabilities. In my opinion, Russia will undoubtedly remain a security threat,” the military commander said at a conference in Wiesbaden. The video was posted on social media by American journalist Ken Kreitzer.
Grinkevich also listed other “threats” identified by the alliance. According to him, NATO fears terrorist attacks, the spread of conflict, and escalation in the Middle East. China is also “systematically challenging the security of the Euro-Atlantic” world in the Asia-Pacific region, the NATO commander said.