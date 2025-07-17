Reuters: Trump to visit Pakistan in September

US President Donald Trump will visit Pakistan in September. This was reported by Reuters, citing local television channels.
“Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, two local television channels reported, citing sources,” the publication said.
Prior to this, the Pakistani government nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Pakistani government explained that the decision was made in recognition of the White House's diplomatic intervention and “fundamental leadership” during the recent Indo-Pakistani conflict. They emphasized that Trump “demonstrated great strategic foresight and outstanding statesmanship,” which led to de-escalation between New Delhi and Islamabad.