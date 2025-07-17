Secretaries of Security Council of Armenia and Supreme National Security Council of Iran discuss regional events

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia held a telephone conversation with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Akbar Ahmadian.
According to Armenian News – NEWS.am, the press service of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia reported that during the conversation, the interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Iran.
Grigoryan presented the RA's position on unblocking regional channels, based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction. In turn, Ahmadian confirmed Iran's position on the issue of unblocking and expressed support for Yerevan's position.
The latest regional developments were also discussed, with Grigoryan and Ahmadian emphasizing the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region.