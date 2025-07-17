News
Sözcü: Turkish journalist faces up to 7.5 years in prison for insulting Erdogan
Sözcü: Turkish journalist faces up to 7.5 years in prison for insulting Erdogan
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Turkish prosecutor's office is seeking up to seven years and six months in prison for popular journalist and TV presenter Fatih Altaylı in a case involving insulting President Tayyip Erdogan. This was reported by the newspaper Sözcü.
Insulting the president is a criminal offense in Turkey.

Altaylı was detained in Istanbul at the end of June on the basis of a decision by the local prosecutor's office. The reason for his detention and subsequent arrest was his appearance on his YouTube channel, where he made critical remarks about Erdoğan, in particular saying that the Turkish leader intends to remain in power indefinitely. Altayli initially rejected the charges against him, saying that he had cited the results of a poll in which about 70% of Turkish voters opposed Erdogan's lifelong rule.

Altayli, 62, previously worked for some of Turkey's most prominent media outlets, including the newspapers Cumhuriyet and Hürriyet and the television channels Kanal D, Show TV, Atv, and Habertürk. In recent years, he has been hosting his own shows on YouTube.

 
All
Istanbul mayor sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison on charges of insulting prosecutor
The court's decision, as noted by Habertürk, does not include a ban on political activity, which the prosecution had insisted on....
 Turkey sees unprecedented wave of opposition arrests: more than 500 people detained
Among those arrested are 14 elected mayors, including Istanbul's Ekrem Imamoglu, who is considered Erdogan's main rival in the next presidential election...
 Imamoglu calls foreign governments' reaction to his arrest 'deafening silence'
In particular, he noted that Washington only expressed “concern about the recent arrests and protests” in Turkey, while European leaders, “with a few exceptions,” have failed to take a decisive position...
 Rubio: US expresses concern over instability in Turkey
According to Rubio, he expressed concern about the situation in Turkey directly during his meeting with Fidan...
 Turkey detains 10 journalists amid protests
The new detentions came amid the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, which triggered mass demonstrations in various cities across the country...
 More than thousand people detained in Turkey since protests broke out
During the demonstrations, 123 of our police officers were injured...
