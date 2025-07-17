Papikyan received British ambassador

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Armenia, John Gallagher, in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
The minister thanked the ambassador for his joint work and for the achievements made within the framework of cooperation between Armenia and the UK in the field of defense.
During the meeting, issues of Armenia-UK cooperation in the field of defense, as well as international and regional security, were discussed.