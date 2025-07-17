News
Turkish citizen attempted to purchase uranium worth $3 million in Georgia
Turkish citizen attempted to purchase uranium worth $3 million in Georgia
Region:Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Georgian citizen attempted to sell radioactive uranium, which had previously been seized by the Georgian State Security Service (SSG) in Batumi, to a Turkish citizen for $3 million. This was reported in a statement by the Georgian Prosecutor General's Office.

“A Georgian citizen attempted to sell the specified nuclear material to a Turkish citizen for $3 million. State Security Service officers detained both individuals,” the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, both detainees have already been charged under the article “Illegal handling of nuclear materials or devices, radioactive waste, radioactive substances” of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to 10 years.

 
