Iran announces full reopening of its airspace and resumption of flights

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization has announced that all airports across the country have resumed normal operations and that the country's airspace is once again open to international flights around the clock, according to Mehr.

The Public Relations Department of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization stated that, in accordance with the decision of the Civil Aviation Coordination Committee and a thorough assessment of flight safety under the current conditions, all airports in the country are operating as usual and are ready to provide flight services to the public.

According to the decisions taken, Mehrabad International Airport will serve passengers daily from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

However, training and recreational flights have been suspended until further notice.