Friday
July 18
NATO: Patriot air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Preparations are underway for the rapid deployment of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, NATO's top military commander, Alex Grinkevic, said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

“We are working very closely with the Germans on the transfer of the Patriots,” he said at a conference in the German city of Wiesbaden. “The instructions I received were to leave as soon as possible.”

US President Donald Trump announced this week that he was toughening his stance on Russia over the war in Ukraine and promised Kyiv new missiles and other weapons.

On Tuesday, he said that several Patriot missiles from Germany were already on their way to Ukraine.

A meeting of Patriot-owning countries and Ukraine's donors, chaired by Grinkevich, to find additional Patriot air defense batteries for Kiev could take place on Wednesday next week, a source close to the talks told Reuters.

According to the source, the expert-level meeting is expected to take place at NATO's military headquarters near the Belgian city of Mons.

Grynkivich said there was also the question of the sequence of deliveries to Ukraine.

“Secretary of State (Marco) Rubio just spoke about the capabilities that exist in Europe that can be moved faster than anything coming off the production line,” Grynkivich said.

“But the production line can be used to supplement the capabilities provided by others.”

He said he had no idea how many Patriot systems could be allocated for delivery to Kyiv.

 
