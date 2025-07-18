Belgian House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Azerbaijan

The Belgian House of Representatives adopted a resolution condemning Azerbaijan's military attack on the Armenians of Artsakh and the violation of international law at its plenary session on July 17.
The resolution was adopted unanimously.
According to the Armenpress correspondent in Brussels, the adopted resolution states that Azerbaijan's actions against Nagorno-Karabakh and its Armenian population are contrary to the fundamental norms of international law. The Belgian House of Representatives, in a plenary session, emphasized that stable and long-term peace in the region is only possible with mutual respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The resolution unequivocally condemns the threats and rhetoric of the Azerbaijani authorities in the context of so-called “Western Azerbaijan.” The resolution also refers to Azerbaijan's illegal detention of former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and the incomprehensible trials. Strongly condemning this policy of Azerbaijan, it calls on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian prisoners and guarantee fair trials. The House of Representatives demands that Azerbaijan ensure the preservation of the cultural and religious heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh and calls for UNESCO missions to be allowed to visit the territory to assess the damage. The resolution welcomes the peace treaty initiative and stresses the need for its signing. It calls on all parties to comply with the provisions of the treaty. The House of Representatives calls on the Belgian government to support an international investigation into war crimes, expand Belgium's consular presence in Armenia, and deepen humanitarian and military cooperation with official Yerevan. The resolution also calls on the EU to impose targeted sanctions against human rights violators, expand the EU observer mission in Armenia, and review relations between the EU and Azerbaijan if Baku does not demonstrate a genuine willingness to achieve peace.