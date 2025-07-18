News
Ukraine, US discussing 'Mega Deal', says Zelensky in NY Post interview
Ukraine, US discussing 'Mega Deal', says Zelensky in NY Post interview
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the American tabloid New York Post that he is discussing with US President Donald Trump what he called a potential “mega deal” under which Ukraine would sell battle-tested Ukrainian drones to the US in exchange for weapons purchases from the US.

Zelensky called US air defense systems the best in the world. He did not provide any other details of the deal.

Ukrainian drones, according to the New York Post, are capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory. “The American people need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal,” Zelensky said in the interview.

On July 14, Trump announced agreements within NATO that European countries would purchase American weapons, primarily Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, and transfer them to Ukraine. At the same time, Trump promised to impose “very tough tariffs” on Russia and its trading partners if Russia did not agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine within 50 days.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
