Iranian ambassador: Ten minutes after our strike on American military base, they called for ceasefire

As is well known, on July 13, we were subjected to an illegal armed attack. This attack was carried out while we were engaged in negotiations with the United States on the nuclear program. This attack was completely contrary to international law, as well as the UN Charter and the rules of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This was stated on OTA by Mehdi Sokhbani, Iran's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Armenia.

"At the same time, with this attack, they tried to disrupt the diplomatic negotiations that had begun. The Zionist regime tried, through a sudden and lightning attack, to create a situation inside Iran that would prevent the Islamic Republic from reorganizing and would effectively lead to a psychological collapse in the country.

They hoped that by destroying our command structure and scientists in this lightning attack, and then destroying our political elite, they would achieve their goal in a matter of days. They believed that their victory in Egypt, Syria, and Jordan could have the same result in Iran, but this was only the first part of the war.

However, within a few hours, everything was quickly reorganized and the dead command structure was replaced by a new one. The country quickly seized the initiative, and just eight hours after the first attack, we responded very decisively, launching 150 missiles," Sohbani said.

The ambassador noted that Israel had expected something different. "That was the second part of the reality, and the immediate goal of the third part was to overthrow the regime in Iran. This was carried out with the support of the US and NATO member states. They actually formed groups within the state and had agents throughout the country. They thought that after the attack, the people would immediately take to the streets and the situation in the country would also be disrupted from within. But they were wrong in their calculations. Not only did they fail to achieve their goal of provoking popular protests, but their actions led to the people becoming more united and supporting the armed forces, sovereignty, and the leader of the revolution. Within five days, we managed to restore the balance, and on the sixth day, we had already gained the upper hand. It was for this reason that the Israeli regime turned to the US and asked them to take direct part in this war. And the United States, in violation of international laws and rules, as well as the charter of the International Atomic Energy Agency, attacked us.

They thought we would not respond. But we did respond, striking the largest US military base in the region with our missiles.

Contrary to their claims, I must note that six of the missiles we launched hit the most important targets at this military base. Exactly 10 minutes after we struck this military base, they called for a ceasefire. We forced them to stop their attacks," the ambassador said.

The diplomat stressed that they are now in a post-war period. "They are trying to maintain an atmosphere of fear in order to deprive ordinary citizens of their daily lives. I must note that even during the war, all infrastructure continued to provide services. Naturally, we have suffered damage, and now is the time to restore the affected areas.

A legal team has been set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess the damage and prepare legal options that will oblige the aggressor to acknowledge its actions and compensate Iran for the damage caused during the war," the ambassador concluded.