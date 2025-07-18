Sobhani: We do not consider Armenia’s development of relations with Western countries to be a step against Iran

Armenia is an independent state, and Iran considers the diversification of foreign policy to be the natural right of the Republic of Armenia. Iran itself has been one of the parties involved in diversifying relations with the Republic of Armenia. This was stated on public television by Mehdi Sobhani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia, referring to the widespread opinion that Iran may have an ambiguous position on the issue of Armenia's rapprochement with the EU or Armenia with the West.
"We do not view the development of Armenia's relations with the countries you mentioned as a step against Iran. Armenia is simply trying to diversify its relations in various ways for the benefit of its country. Armenia is an independent country; we cannot dictate to Armenia which countries it should or should not have relations with. We simply believe that the development of Armenia's foreign relations should also contribute to the development of relations with Iran," the ambassador said.
He noted that he had recently attended the opening ceremony of a waste processing plant in Armenia, which was financed with the support of the World Bank and the European Union and implemented by an Iranian company.
"We are currently implementing a project at the Meghri customs office, which was financed through European banks.
We expect Armenia to use its good relations with Europe and other countries to develop relations with Iran. And I must emphasize that the government of the Republic of Armenia has assured us that the development of foreign relations does not contradict Iranian-Armenian relations and is not aimed at weakening them. We trust our Armenian friends, and the Armenian government is very sensitive in supporting and protecting its relations with Iran, as this is in the interests of both countries and both peoples.
“This contributes to the development of trade between the two countries, the strengthening of economic ties, the development of tourism, and cultural cooperation, all of which contribute to the development of the economies of both Iran and Armenia,” Ambassador Sobhani said.