Azerbaijani mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Javid Rzayev, who called a Russian athlete a “Russian pig,” has been stripped of his Russian citizenship, according to Lenta.ru.
Footage has appeared online showing an FSB officer reading the athlete the grounds for his expulsion from Russia.
Rzayev is accused of committing acts that “negatively affect the political and social stability of the country.” The fighter refused to read the document and immediately signed it.
The incident occurred in July 2024 at a Hardcore FC tournament. After the fight, Rzayev got into an altercation with the notorious Artur Kulinsky, insulted him, left the octagon, and tried to start a fight. Immediately after that, he apologized to the Russian, called himself a fool and a brainless sheep, and stated that he considers himself Russian.
Rzayev was also involved in a fight in a Moscow bar. The MMA fighter said he was relaxing with friends in a restaurant when he was attacked by a certain Danil Sidorov. “We got into a fight, I beat him up a little. I showed him who's boss,” he shared the details.
