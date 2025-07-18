News
French Ambassador to Armenia: Thank you to all those who keep memory of Charles Aznavour alive
In one of Charles Aznavour's most important songs, he already mentioned this poster. This was stated at the opening ceremony of the monument to Charles Aznavour in Yerevan on July 18 by Olivier Decottignies, France's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Armenia, who turned to the poster of the monument and said in Armenian, “Please.”

“Charles Aznavour was a Parisian, but he always remembered that he was also Armenian. And today, the installation of this monument to Charles Aznavour symbolizes the fusion of his two identities,” Decottignies said.

He expressed his gratitude to the mayor of Yerevan, the members of Aznavour's family, and all those who cherish the memory of Charles Aznavour. “Thank you also to the sculptor David Minasyan, who, with his artistic gesture, was able to install this statue in the very heart of Yerevan,” the ambassador concluded.

 

 
