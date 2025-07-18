My father believed in the strength, power, and culture of this country. Nicolas Aznavour

When my father came to Yerevan, he stayed at a hotel near this square and loved to look out from the balcony at the square, full of life and history. Aznavour's son, Nicolas Aznavour, founder of the Aznavour Foundation and chairman of the board of trustees, spoke about this today, July 18, at the opening ceremony of the monument to the great chanson singer on Aznavour Square in Yerevan.

"It is very touching to realize that from now on, once and for all, Aznavour will be here, in this square.

My father was in love with Armenia, he loved Armenia passionately. This was reflected not only in his words, but also in his actions. He carried Armenia in his heart and on all world stages. He believed in the strength and power of this country, he believed in the culture of this country, he believed in the future of this country. That is why he called on us, his family, to come and settle here so that we could continue his commitment, so that we could live and make his ideals a reality.

This statue belongs to the entire Armenian people, as well as to those people around the world who loved Aznavour and continue to love him," said Aznavour's son.

Today, a monument to the great chanson singer was unveiled on Aznavour Square in Yerevan. The sculpture was created by David Minasyan and cast in Gyumri. The opening ceremony was attended by Yerevan Mayor Tigran Hovhannisyan, Minister of Higher Education and Science Zhanna Hovhannisyan, and French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies.

