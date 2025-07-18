Online Payments via ApplePay Now Available for vPOS Clients of Ameriabank  

Owing to the cooperation between Ameriabank and Arca, it is now possible to make payments with Apple Pay on Armenian online platforms as well. This feature is active for both the iPhone and other Apple devices.
Since January 18, 2022, Ameriabank cardholders have been able to make payments with Apple Pay at thousands of physical points of sale. Now Apple Pay can also be used for online shopping via applications and websites where this feature has been activated. There is no need to enter payment details, since identification is performed via Face ID or Touch ID as with ordinary POS payments, and is equally secure, fast and convenient.
All business clients using the vPOS service of Ameriabank can activate the feature of accepting payments via Apple Pay and start accepting payments in this manner in their online stores and applications.
Ameriabank’s vPOS can also be obtained and activated online through the MyBusiness.am platform.