State Department comments on possible US involvement in unblocking communication channels in South Caucasus

The United States supports efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus and is monitoring developments on the ground. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in response to a question about projects aimed at unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus and possible US participation in these projects.

Responding to a question about whether Washington supports the prospects for opening transport routes in the South Caucasus region, as announced a few days ago in Turkey by US Ambassador Tom Barrack, a State Department spokesperson said that this issue should be clarified with the White House in order to understand the administration's position on this matter.

"But I can just tell you that the United States – we support, of course, efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as you know. And we track the events there. We are watching. We clearly – it’s something we are addressing. But I want to get something more for you than that, and we will indeed," she said.

A few days ago, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, commenting on the issue of unblocking transport routes in the South Caucasus, said that, for example, in the US, such a problem could be solved by leasing the road for 100 years so that everyone could use it.