State Department comments on possible US involvement in unblocking communication channels in South Caucasus
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States supports efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus and is monitoring developments on the ground. This was stated at a briefing by US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce in response to a question about projects aimed at unblocking transport links in the South Caucasus and possible US participation in these projects.

Responding to a question about whether Washington supports the prospects for opening transport routes in the South Caucasus region, as announced a few days ago in Turkey by US Ambassador Tom Barrack, a State Department spokesperson said that this issue should be clarified with the White House in order to understand the administration's position on this matter.

"But I can just tell you that the United States – we support, of course, efforts to promote peace and stability in the South Caucasus, as you know. And we track the events there. We are watching. We clearly – it’s something we are addressing. But I want to get something more for you than that, and we will indeed," she said.

A few days ago, US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, commenting on the issue of unblocking transport routes in the South Caucasus, said that, for example, in the US, such a problem could be solved by leasing the road for 100 years so that everyone could use it.
