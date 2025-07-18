Azerbaijan refuses to participate in CIS economic council due to conflict with Putin

Azerbaijan's First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov will not travel to Moscow to attend the meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This was reported to Trend by an informed source.
According to the source, Baku decided not to participate in the work of the body that ensures economic cooperation between the CIS countries due to the escalating conflict with Moscow. “The reason for this decision is the recent events in Yekaterinburg, the downing of an AZAL aircraft by the Russians at the end of last year, and the unwillingness of the Russian side to take adequate steps to resolve these issues,” the source said.
Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan have gone through two phases of escalation over the past year. At the end of December 2024, an Azerbaijani AZAL passenger plane crashed in Kazakhstan. According to preliminary data, it was shot down by the Russian air defense system in Grozny during a Ukrainian drone attack on the city.