Al Jazeera: 56 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza

At least 56 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on July 17, according to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health.
According to the ministry, more than 40 Palestinian civilians were killed in the northern part of the enclave, including 14 people waiting for food at humanitarian aid distribution points. There are also reports of the deaths of nine civilians in the southern part of the sector as a result of shelling by the occupying forces of a school where tents for displaced persons were located.
According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 58,667 people have been killed and 139,974 wounded in Israel's war against the Palestinian enclave.