News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
July 18
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
July 18
ՀայEngРус
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Al Jazeera: 56 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza
Al Jazeera: 56 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

At least 56 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza on July 17, according to the Qatari television channel Al Jazeera, citing the Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, more than 40 Palestinian civilians were killed in the northern part of the enclave, including 14 people waiting for food at humanitarian aid distribution points. There are also reports of the deaths of nine civilians in the southern part of the sector as a result of shelling by the occupying forces of a school where tents for displaced persons were located.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 58,667 people have been killed and 139,974 wounded in Israel's war against the Palestinian enclave.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sky: 356 people killed in military operations in As-Suwayda province in Syria
According to the channel, 55 civilians and 79 self-defense fighters were among those killed...
 Al Mayadeen: Israeli aircraft attacked military targets in northwestern Syria
According to the channel, the planes attacked the 132nd Motorized Rifle Brigade's deployment area near the city of Latakia (320 km from Damascus)...
 Offices of Al Arabiya TV channel damaged in Israeli strike on Damascus
The Israeli military said it struck the entrance to the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, stepping up attacks on the Syrian authorities with the stated aim of protecting the Druze minority from attack by government forces...
 Al Watan: Explosion occurs in central Damascus following Israeli drone strikes
For its part, Sham TV reported that smoke is currently rising above the Umayyad Square in the central part of the Syrian capital, where the Ministry of Defense building is located...
 At least 12 people killed in Israeli strike on Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon
Seven Syrians were among those killed in the attack, which took place in the Wadi Fara area...
 Clashes in Syria: 50 people killed
According to human rights activists, 34 of the 50 killed were Druze...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos