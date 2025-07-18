Lebedev rules out Armenia's withdrawal from CIS

There have been no signals that Armenia wants to leave the CIS, and this option has been ruled out. This was stated by the organization's Secretary General Sergei Lebedev at the 106th meeting of the CIS Economic Council, TASS reports.
“I completely rule out this option. We have no signs that Armenia is planning to leave the CIS, just as Azerbaijan is not,” he said, responding to a question about the possibility of Armenia leaving the organization against the backdrop of statements by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about Armenia's likely withdrawal from the CSTO and plans to join the EU.
Lebedev stressed that Armenia continues to participate in various CIS meetings. “Today, Armenia's authorized representative attended the meeting of the CIS Economic Council, spoke on substantive issues, and had the authority to sign a number of documents,” the CIS chairman noted.