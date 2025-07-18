News
WP: Trump told Zelensky Ukraine can't change course of war by staying on the defensive
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

During a telephone conversation on July 4, US President Donald Trump told Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine would not be able to change the course of the war by remaining on the defensive and that it needed to go on the offensive, the Washington Post reported, citing a Ukrainian official. When Trump asked if Ukraine could bomb Moscow or St. Petersburg, Zelensky replied, “If we have the right weapons, we can,” the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, Western media outlets reported on this conversation, albeit from a slightly different perspective.

When asked about the call, Trump later replied, “No, he [Zelensky] should not bomb Moscow.” The US president added that he does not intend to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons capable of reaching the Russian capital.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also said that Trump did indeed ask about Ukraine's capabilities to strike Russian territory, but that his words were taken out of context. According to her, Trump simply wanted information and was not encouraging such actions.

 

 
Ukraine, US discussing 'Mega Deal', says Zelensky in NY Post interview
Zelensky called US air defense systems the best in the world. He did not provide any other details of the deal...
 NATO: Patriot air defense systems will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible
US President Donald Trump announced this week that he was toughening his stance on Russia over the war in Ukraine and promised Kyiv new missiles and other weapons...
 NATO says it will continue to consider Russia a threat even after conflict in Ukraine ends
Even if there is a peaceful settlement, Russia will be able to rebuild its capabilities...
 The Russian army launched massive air strike on Dnipro
On the night of July 17, 22 drones were shot down over the city, but several Shahed drones reached their targets...
 Politico: Paris is not participating in the initiative to send US weapons to Kiev
The newspaper explains that French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated that Europeans promote their own defense production by purchasing weapons from European manufacturers...
 Lavrov: Trump could offer Russia 30 days instead of 50 to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
It is difficult to judge what is behind this, but to say that there is no progress and therefore 50 days, if the Ukrainian side had agreed to name the date of the third round a week ago, on June 22, there may already be 30 days left...
