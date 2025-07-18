Ardshinbank vPOS Customers Now Accept Instant Payments with Apple Pay

Ardshinbank vPOS customers can now activate instant payments at their online points of sale via Apple Pay. This new service has been made possible through the Arca national payment system and the efforts of Ardshinbank's specialists.
UCom, one of the bank’s clients, is already successfully using Apple Pay for payment acceptance in its application. Ardshinbank is ready to offer this service to all its legal entity and individual entrepreneur clients who use vPOS.
Today, it is increasingly common for users to make online purchases and payments using Apple Pay on phones, watches, and tablets—across any website or app that supports online payments. Notably, this service has been available to Ardshinbank customers since January 2022.
Apple Pay simplifies the online shopping experience by eliminating the need to manually enter card details. Authentication via Face ID, Touch ID, or password enhances the security of financial transactions while saving time.
