Von der Leyen and Costa to visit China

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa will visit China on July 24, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the visit is in line with agreements reached between China and the EU.
On July 18, the European Union imposed restrictions on seven Chinese and four Turkish companies as part of new sanctions against Russia.
On July 8, Ursula von der Leyen criticized China for its cooperation with Russia and its position on the conflict in Ukraine.
Prior to this, the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, criticized Chinese companies for their cooperation with Moscow ahead of a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.