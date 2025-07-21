News
Armenia at the center of global biodiversity agenda: dates announced for COP 17
Armenia at the center of global biodiversity agenda: dates announced for COP 17
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Ministry of Environment reports that the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (#COP17) will take place in Armenia from October 18 to 30, 2026.

"During these eleven days, our country will be the focus of the global environmental community, hosting hundreds of representatives of government, scientific, and public organizations from around the world.

Yerevan will become a global platform where new approaches to biodiversity conservation will be developed, joint actions will be discussed, and ways of international cooperation will be promoted.

This is an important historical event for Armenia, confirming our role as a responsible, proactive, and active partner in global environmental processes.

Our country has been entrusted with an important mission: #COP17 is coming to Armenia," the statement says.
