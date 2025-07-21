Russia hits Ukrainian regions: Residential buildings and metro station in Kyiv get hit

Russian forces hit Kyiv on the night of July 21, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said one person died and six were injured.
According to city authorities, the attack caused fires in residential buildings, a supermarket, non-residential buildings, shops, and warehouses. In addition, the entrance to the Lukyanovskaya metro station was damaged. According to Tkachenko, debris also fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. Several streets in Kyiv were closed to traffic.
Ivano-Frankivsk was also hit by Russian strikes, according to the city's mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv. He called the attack the largest since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. According to him, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community. Four people were injured, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.
In Kharkiv, according to the authorities, a residential complex, a road, and power lines were damaged as a result of the drone strike. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the regional administration, an enterprise, infrastructure facilities, and a gas station were damaged, and two cars were burned.