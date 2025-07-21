News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
July 21
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
July 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Russia hits Ukrainian regions: Residential buildings and metro station in Kyiv get hit
Russia hits Ukrainian regions: Residential buildings and metro station in Kyiv get hit
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Russian forces hit Kyiv on the night of July 21, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said one person died and six were injured.

According to city authorities, the attack caused fires in residential buildings, a supermarket, non-residential buildings, shops, and warehouses. In addition, the entrance to the Lukyanovskaya metro station was damaged. According to Tkachenko, debris also fell on the grounds of a kindergarten. Several streets in Kyiv were closed to traffic.

Ivano-Frankivsk was also hit by Russian strikes, according to the city's mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv. He called the attack the largest since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. According to him, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community. Four people were injured, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

In Kharkiv, according to the authorities, a residential complex, a road, and power lines were damaged as a result of the drone strike. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the regional administration, an enterprise, infrastructure facilities, and a gas station were damaged, and two cars were burned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos