Ukrainian drones attack Moscow: debris from drone falls on residential building roof

Russian air defense forces shot down 15 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow on the night of July 21, according to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
According to him, the wreckage of the UAVs fell in the Kievsky settlement in New Moscow. “Emergency services are working. All necessary measures are being taken. According to preliminary information, there are no serious injuries or casualties,” Sobyanin said.
The Telegram channel Baza published a video showing a fire on the roof of a multi-story building in the Kievsky settlement.
Rosaviatsiya imposed restrictions on all four Moscow airports, Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky, during the night. The restrictions were in effect for about three hours, after which they were lifted.
In the Rostov region, Ukrainian drones were shot down in Novoshakhtinsk, Shakhty, and Novocherkassk, according to regional head Yuri Slyusar. The falling debris caused several fires, including in a building at a railway station in the village of Kamenolomny. Twenty-six passenger trains are delayed, Russian Railways warned.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that during the night, Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 74 Ukrainian drones, 23 of them over the Moscow region, including 15 drones flying towards Moscow.