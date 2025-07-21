Hamas: Over 2 million people in Gaza face starvation

Over 2 million people in Gaza are facing starvation because of Israel's ongoing blockade of the enclave. This is according to a statement by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas posted on its Telegram channel.
“More than two million starving people in Gaza are at risk of starvation, and over 650,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition,” the statement said.
Earlier, the movement accused Israel of using hunger and depriving Gaza residents of basic necessities as a tool of genocide and called on the international community to immediately take measures to end Israel's blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for more than 21 months.