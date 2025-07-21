Iran's Foreign Ministry has no plans to hold talks with US

Iran has no plans to hold another round of talks with the US on resolving the crisis surrounding Iran's nuclear program in the current situation. This was announced by the representative of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghai.
“In the current situation, we have no plans to [resume] dialogue with the US. At the same time, diplomacy, in our view, is a tool and an opportunity to protect national interests, and whenever this tool can be used to protect the rights of the Iranian people and national interests, we will not hesitate to do so,” he said during a weekly press conference.