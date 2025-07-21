Iran to hold meeting with Russia and China on nuclear issues

Iran, together with China and Russia, will hold a trilateral meeting in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss nuclear issues. According to RIA Novosti, this was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai at a press conference.
“I think tomorrow there will be a trilateral meeting with Russia and China in Tehran on nuclear issues,” he said, noting that the talks would not be held at the level of the three countries' foreign ministers.
On July 20, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Larijani held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. During the talks, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, the escalating situation in the Middle East, and Iran's nuclear program. Larijani also delivered a message from the Iranian authorities to Putin.