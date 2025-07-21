News
Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2025 as the Best Bank in Armenia
Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2025 as the Best Bank in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Euromoney, a leading international publication known for its reputable insights on the financial sector, has named Ameriabank the Best Bank of Armenia in its Awards for Excellence 2025 ceremony in London. This marks the 11th time that Ameriabank has received this prestigious honor since 2011.

 The annual awards assess the performance of leading banks from over 100 countries, in particular, their strategic initiatives, digital banking solutions, and other achievements across the financial industry. 

The publication highlights that over the year, Ameriabank secured over USD 300 million in strategic partnerships. This includes USD 200 million from the International Finance Corporation and EUR 105 million from the European Investment Bank, specifically earmarked to bolster climate finance and support for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises. 

Significantly, Ameriabank’s retail loan portfolio demonstrated strong growth in the reporting period, increasing by 42.3% year-on-year to reach AMD 596 billion (USD 1.55 billion). 

Total assets saw a notable increase of 33.6% year-on-year, amounting to AMD 1.9 trillion in 2024, and the bank’s market share expanded to 17.1%. This growth underscores Ameriabank’s substantial impact and expanding influence within the Armenian banking sector. 

Over 99% of its transactions and more than 50% of its sales were conducted digitally in 2024. The bank’s dedication to digital innovation is further evidenced by the substantial uptake of the MyAmeria app, where monthly active usage by login and transactions surged by 51.3% and 46.3%, respectively, compared to the previous year. 

These accomplishments highlight Ameriabank’s forward-looking strategy, operational excellence, and commitment to enhancing both its technological footprint and its support for critical sectors of the Armenian economy. 

“This prestigious award reaffirms the success of our long-term strategy and our unwavering efforts. It also reinforces our advancements in the continuous enhancement of digital solutions and Ameriabank’s important contribution to the development of various sectors of the economy. The Euromoney Award for Excellence represents a collective accomplishment of our team, clients, and partners, for which I extend my deep gratitude. It inspires us to continue our endeavors with even greater passion contributing to the development of our country and improving the quality of life,” commented Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is a leading financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets around AMD 1.9 trillion. The Bank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment. Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future. More details are available here: www.ameriabank.am.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.
