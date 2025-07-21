Baghai: Iran's position on transport corridors in South Caucasus remains unchanged

Iran's position on transport routes and corridors in the South Caucasus remains unchanged. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai made this statement at a press conference today, according to Mehr.
“We support the expansion of exchanges and ties between countries in the region. However, this should not violate sovereignty and territorial integrity, internationally recognized borders, and should not change the geopolitics of the region. Iran's position is clear, we have said this many times,” Baghai said.