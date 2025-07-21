News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
July 21
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
July 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
384.23
EUR
447.24
RUB
4.88
Show news feed
Baghai: Iran's position on transport corridors in South Caucasus remains unchanged
Baghai: Iran's position on transport corridors in South Caucasus remains unchanged
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's position on transport routes and corridors in the South Caucasus remains unchanged. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai made this statement at a press conference today, according to Mehr.

“We support the expansion of exchanges and ties between countries in the region. However, this should not violate sovereignty and territorial integrity, internationally recognized borders, and should not change the geopolitics of the region. Iran's position is clear, we have said this many times,” Baghai said.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos