News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Peskov: Moscow and Baku are entering difficult period in their relations
Peskov: Moscow and Baku are entering difficult period in their relations
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Relations between Moscow and Baku have a solid foundation, but are currently going through a difficult period. This was stated to journalists by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

“There is indeed a solid foundation, there is a coincidence of interests between the two countries, there is mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect. But sometimes it happens that relations between two countries go through difficult periods. Now is one of those periods,” said the Kremlin spokesman.

“We hope that this period will pass,” Peskov emphasized, adding that “cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial.”

 

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos