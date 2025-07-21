Peskov: Moscow and Baku are entering difficult period in their relations

Relations between Moscow and Baku have a solid foundation, but are currently going through a difficult period. This was stated to journalists by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.
“There is indeed a solid foundation, there is a coincidence of interests between the two countries, there is mutually beneficial cooperation based on mutual respect. But sometimes it happens that relations between two countries go through difficult periods. Now is one of those periods,” said the Kremlin spokesman.
“We hope that this period will pass,” Peskov emphasized, adding that “cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial.”