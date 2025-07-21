News
Peskov: If Baku takes Moscow to court, Russia will await official verdicts
Region:Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow will await official verdicts if Azerbaijan files a lawsuit against Russia in international courts following the crash of a plane near Aktau. This was stated at a briefing by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, TASS reports.

Earlier, media reported that Baku was preparing documents to file with international courts in connection with the crash of the AZAL plane near Aktau.

“Investigative actions are underway, an investigation is underway. If Azerbaijan decides to do so, that is Azerbaijan's right, we will await official verdicts,” Peskov said.

 

 

 
