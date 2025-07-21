Erdogan: Turkey hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach agreement on Zangezur corridor

Turkey hopes that Azerbaijan and Armenia will reach a consensus on the Zangezur corridor, believing that the implementation of this project will benefit all countries in the region. This was stated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, TRT Haber reports.
"The Zangezur corridor will benefit not only Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey, but also other countries in the region. We consider this direction to be extremely important from a geo-economic perspective. This line will connect geographical regions beyond our region and revitalize trade. We also hope that it will become a symbol of reconciliation, not a source of discord. I believe that we, as countries in the region, will be able to resolve this issue on the basis of consensus," Erdogan told reporters from his pool.