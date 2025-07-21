News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
Ardshinbank is the Strong Partner of Sevan Startup Summit 2025
Ardshinbank is the Strong Partner of Sevan Startup Summit 2025
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

For the third consecutive year, Ardshinbank is the Strong Partner of the Sevan Startup Summit 2025 — the annual informal camping business forum. This year’s summit is taking place from July 20 to 26, once again on the shores of Lake Sevan.

The summit’s mission is to bring together key players in Armenia’s startup ecosystem, from entrepreneurs and investors to business leaders, IT professionals, and experts, to foster sector development and strengthen collaboration in a unique, informal setting: in tents, around campfires, and under the open sky.

What technological tools does a modern business need to succeed? Ardshinbank seeks to answer this question at the summit by showcasing a special package developed for its SME clients. This package offers preferential terms on a range of banking services, designed to support both newly established and existing small and medium-sized enterprises through tailored financial solutions.

“Participation in the Sevan Startup Summit has become a tradition for us. We value the format, the themes, and most importantly, the participants. For many, this event marks the beginning of their success story, and we are here to support that journey in every possible way. We are ready to invest our experience, resources, and strong partnerships,” said Garik Gabrielyan, Head of Ardshinbank’s SME Clients Department.

Throughout the forum, visitors can stop by the Ardshinbank booth, where experienced specialists will offer financial consulting tailored to the unique needs of each business. In addition, the booth will host discussions, workshops, and consultations on digital tools and solutions that can enhance business operations. Bank representatives will present innovative technologies and platforms, highlighting their practical applications.

You can learn more about the event details, agenda, and special offer developed for SME clients by following this link.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2025 as the Best Bank in Armenia
 The annual awards assess the performance of leading banks from over 100 countries, in particular, their strategic initiatives, digital banking solutions, and other achievements across the financial industry...
 Ardshinbank vPOS Customers Now Accept Instant Payments with Apple Pay
UCom, one of the bank’s clients, is already successfully using Apple Pay for payment acceptance in its application...
 Online Payments via ApplePay Now Available for vPOS Clients of Ameriabank  
Now Apple Pay can also be used for online shopping via applications and websites where this feature has been activated...
 Ardshinbank: the Driving Force of Armenia's Economy
As of the first half of 2025, Ardshinbank’s capital exceeded 386 billion AMD...
 Horizon Camp: With AraratBank's Support - Towards Leadership and Financial Literacy
In this camp, summer recreation was combined with financial literacy and skills development activities...
 ARMECONOMBANK has raised a USD 20 million loan facility from the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB)
Our cooperation with Armeconombank is a testament to what long-term partnerships can achieve...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos