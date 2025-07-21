Ardshinbank is the Strong Partner of Sevan Startup Summit 2025

For the third consecutive year, Ardshinbank is the Strong Partner of the Sevan Startup Summit 2025 — the annual informal camping business forum. This year’s summit is taking place from July 20 to 26, once again on the shores of Lake Sevan.

The summit’s mission is to bring together key players in Armenia’s startup ecosystem, from entrepreneurs and investors to business leaders, IT professionals, and experts, to foster sector development and strengthen collaboration in a unique, informal setting: in tents, around campfires, and under the open sky.

What technological tools does a modern business need to succeed? Ardshinbank seeks to answer this question at the summit by showcasing a special package developed for its SME clients. This package offers preferential terms on a range of banking services, designed to support both newly established and existing small and medium-sized enterprises through tailored financial solutions.

“Participation in the Sevan Startup Summit has become a tradition for us. We value the format, the themes, and most importantly, the participants. For many, this event marks the beginning of their success story, and we are here to support that journey in every possible way. We are ready to invest our experience, resources, and strong partnerships,” said Garik Gabrielyan, Head of Ardshinbank’s SME Clients Department.

Throughout the forum, visitors can stop by the Ardshinbank booth, where experienced specialists will offer financial consulting tailored to the unique needs of each business. In addition, the booth will host discussions, workshops, and consultations on digital tools and solutions that can enhance business operations. Bank representatives will present innovative technologies and platforms, highlighting their practical applications.

You can learn more about the event details, agenda, and special offer developed for SME clients by following this link.