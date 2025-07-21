Maan: Hamas and Israel to sign agreement on Gaza in coming days

An agreement between the Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel on a ceasefire and the release of some hostages will be signed in the coming days. This was reported by the Maan news agency, which is close to the radical movement.
According to its sources, “the agreement will be signed and announced this week, or at the latest early next week.” The agency notes that Hamas has agreed to a proposal that would establish a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the transfer of 10 hostages to Israel during that period.
The agency did not rule out that the achievement of a ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian sector could be announced “as early as Sunday, or possibly Friday, if all the details [of the agreement] are finalized.”
Under the latest initiative presented at indirect talks in Qatar, during the agreed 60-day ceasefire, the radicals will hand over 10 live hostages and the bodies of 18 prisoners who died in Gaza to the Israeli side. During the same period of the truce, Israel undertakes to release 150 Palestinians serving long prison terms, as well as 1,100 Arabs arrested in the Gaza Strip after the start of Israel's military operation in the enclave in October 2023. In addition, according to the agreements, the amount of humanitarian aid delivered to the enclave's residents will be significantly increased.