News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
July 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
383.83
EUR
446.97
RUB
4.9
Show news feed
AFP: Israel destroys one of the berths at Yemeni port of Hodeidah
AFP: Israel destroys one of the berths at Yemeni port of Hodeidah
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

One of the berths at the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, used by the Houthi rebels of the Ansar Allah movement, has been destroyed in Israeli strikes. This was reported to Agence France-Presse (AFP) by a representative of the rebels.

“The port berth, which had been rebuilt after a previous attack, was destroyed in the strikes,” an unnamed Ansar Allah representative told the agency.

On July 21, the Israeli Air Force attacked the port of Hodeidah, located on the Red Sea coast. According to a statement by the Israeli army, the strikes targeted equipment used to rebuild the port's infrastructure, fuel tanks, as well as Houthi ships and vessels in the port's waters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos