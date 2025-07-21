AFP: Israel destroys one of the berths at Yemeni port of Hodeidah

One of the berths at the port of Hodeidah in western Yemen, used by the Houthi rebels of the Ansar Allah movement, has been destroyed in Israeli strikes. This was reported to Agence France-Presse (AFP) by a representative of the rebels.
“The port berth, which had been rebuilt after a previous attack, was destroyed in the strikes,” an unnamed Ansar Allah representative told the agency.
On July 21, the Israeli Air Force attacked the port of Hodeidah, located on the Red Sea coast. According to a statement by the Israeli army, the strikes targeted equipment used to rebuild the port's infrastructure, fuel tanks, as well as Houthi ships and vessels in the port's waters.