Barcelona shutting 2 cruise-ship terminals to combat tourist ‘invasion’

Barcelona’s cruise-ship port is to close two of its terminals, as part of efforts to fight the city’s overtourism problem, CNN reports.
The closure, which will bring the number of operational terminals down to five when it takes effect next year, is part of an agreement with Barcelona’s city council, announced in a statement from the council.
The agreement also provides funding for a study to evaluate how cruise-ship passengers move around the city, which the council says is a first step in developing sustainable mobility plan.
In addition, the agreement will involve the modernization of port infrastructure to make cruise operations more sustainable—for example, by allowing ships to connect to a green onshore power supply while they are docked, meaning their engines can be switched off, cutting emissions.
Overall, the plan will involve 185 million euros ($216 million) in public-private investment, according to the council statement.
It is part of wider efforts to deal with the pressures of overtourism in the city, where local opposition to mass tourism has been rising in recent years, including a now-famous protest in July 2024 in which visitors were squirted with water pistols.
In 2024, the Port of Barcelona, the biggest cruise port in Europe, reported 1.6 million cruise ship passengers “in transit.”
The resulting crowds, at places like La Rambla street and in the adjacent Gothic quarter, the oldest part of town, are partly to blame for the ire among Barcelona’s residents.