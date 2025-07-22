ArmDrone Community will launch a One-Month Free Educational Program with Ucom’s Support

ArmDrone Community with the support of Ucom is launching a free one-month educational program on FPV drone operation, for young people aged 12–15.

Within the program, participants will receive both theoretical and practical knowledge about the structure, control, and applications of FPV drones. They will also become familiar with the basic principles of working with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

A total of 15 participants will be selected based on their motivation, interest, and previous involvement in ArmDrone Community initiatives. At the end of the course, participants will take theoretical and practical exams and receive certificates of completion. The best performing students will form a team to represent Armenia in international competitions.

“At Ucom, we highly prioritize promoting technological education among young people. Drone operation is not only a relevant field today, but also a practical skill that opens up many opportunities. Our goal is to support youth in gaining quality education, which in turn contributes to both their personal success and the development of digital Armenia,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“Every year, our community continues to grow and achieve new results. The environment of support and collaboration keeps expanding, and with small but confident steps, we move forward, giving young people the chance to specialize in this field, compete with the world’s strongest pilots, and help develop the educational and sporting ecosystem of FPV drones in Armenia,” said Hayk Karapetyan, Founder of ArmDrone Community NGO.

Registration is now open. Interested people can follow the link to fill out the application form․

Note that the number of participants is limited. Once the groups are formed, detailed information about the course schedule and location will be announced.