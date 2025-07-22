Armenian National Festival Takes Place under AraratBank's Sponsorship

Celebration, smiles, entertainment and national events: The Armenian National Festival held in the heart of Yerevan is now in its second year, but has already become a beloved and eagerly anticipated event.

This summer festival was made possible for locals and guests of the capital through the support of AraratBank. For two consecutive days at Diana Abgar Park (Seasons), visitors had the opportunity to witness contemporary art exhibitions, participate in Armenian carpet washing ceremonies, and attend master classes...

The diverse events of the festival, too numerous to mention, catered to the wide-ranging interests of visitors. From traditional costume displays to Armenian traditional cuisine, from cochineal dye preparation to khachkar stone carving—the festival's vision of preserving Armenian values aligns with AraratBank's social responsibility strategy.

"We joined the Armenian National Festival as both an ideological and financial partner, placing great importance on preserving cultural values and passing them on to the new generation. During the festival, “The Will to Get Back on Your Feet Again” - a trilogy produced with the financial support of AraratBank - was screened. The first film tells the story of Armenian victories; the second focuses on self-recognition; and the third one - on self-respect and on how to maintain one's identity and dignity during hybrid warfare," stated Anna Allahverdyan, Head of Communication and Social Responsibility Programs Coordination Division at AraratBank.

"AraratBank joined us not only as a financial sponsor, but also as a mentor, contributing their expertise and resources, which helped us deliver a superior event today. Their involvement ensured broader outreach and impact of the festival," noted Sveta Adamyan, Executive Director of Paraton.am.

"Historians, psychologists, sociologists, and intellectuals participated in the film's production. We sought to understand ourselves—to discover who we truly are. Over nearly 6000 years of our history, we have always succeeded when we stood united, when we came together and focused our efforts in a single direction," stated Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia, actor Arthur Karapetyan.

"Armenians are a proud nation, and despite the defeats suffered throughout history, we have remained unbroken. Armenians must preserve the same spirit, and it is only through self-recognition and self-respect that we will be able to achieve victory" noted Marlena Arustamova, a 9th-grade student at Yerevan Basic School No. 150 named after F. Nansen.

"I greatly appreciate AraratBank’s consistent support to our national values and its tireless efforts to ensure that our values remain unshakeable, so that our youth and children are raised in that spirit," stated influencer and producer Mari Avanesyan.

Festival participants wore t-shirts displaying the coats of arms of Armenian royal dynasties—the Arsacids, Bagratids, and Artaxiads—holding symbolic significance.

The diverse, themed events presented throughout the festival delighted attendees and provided many with new insights into Armenian culture and national values.

AraratBank is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia