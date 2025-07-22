Israel praises US administration for withdrawing from UNESCO

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar issued a statement on social network X in which he praised the US administration for its decision to withdraw from UNESCO.
"We welcome the US administration's decision to withdraw from UNESCO. This is a necessary step, designed to promote justice and Israel's right for fair treatment in the UN system, a right which has often been trampled due to politicization in this arena. Singling out Israel and politicization by member states must end, in this and all professional UN agencies. Israel thanks the US for its moral support and leadership, especially in the multilateral arena which is plagued with anti-Israel discrimination. The United Nations requires fundamental reforms in order to remain relevant," he wrote.