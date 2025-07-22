RIA Novosti: Turkish side will also take part in talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul

A Turkish delegation will be represented at the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul this week, a senior Turkish official familiar with the process told RIA Novosti.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine will be held in Istanbul this week, Turkey expects the dialog to continue.
“We will be represented,” the interlocutor said when asked whether the Turkish delegation would be represented at the talks in Istanbul.
Russia and Ukraine have already held talks in Istanbul twice. As a result, prisoners were exchanged. In addition, Moscow handed Kiev the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen.